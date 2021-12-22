Adoption Spotlight: Gabriel
Originally Published: December 22, 2021 7:48 p.m.
Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on the Phoenix Suns. He likes school – especially math – and loves to draw, swim, listen to music and go to the movies. He’ll never say no to pepperoni pizza or Burger King! Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
