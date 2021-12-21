Obituary: Steven Richard Goodwin
Originally Published: December 21, 2021 2:17 p.m.
Steven Richard Goodwin, 62, of Chino Valley, Arizona. Born in Phoenix, Arizona. He entered into Eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2021. Steven will be missed by all his friends and family.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be held in the future.
Information provided by the family.
