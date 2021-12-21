Obituary Notice: Marguerite L. Stevens
Originally Published: December 21, 2021 7:50 p.m.
Marguerite L. Stevens, born March 14, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey passed away December 16, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
