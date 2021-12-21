Obituary Notice: Lura Marie Coppola

Lura Marie Coppola was born February 12, 1967 and passed away on December 8, 2021 at the age of 54. Due to a complicated medical history, she passed away in Prescott in the home she resided in with her son Tommy. She was born in Mesa, Arizona to Anthony Coppola and Lura Irene Bullard. She graduated from Camelback high school and completed her nursing degree at Gateway community college.



She is survived by her children Tommy Coppola of Prescott, AZ, Ruben Verdugo of Phoenix, AZ, Anthony Verdugo of Phoenix, AZ, Matthew Matta of Colorado, George Matta of Phoenix, AZ, Jesse Nuñez Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Simone Giddens of Phoenix, AZ, and Domonique Giddens of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Anthony Matta, Gabriella Matta, Clemente Matta, Elizabeth Matta, Isabelle Verdugo, Evelyn Verdugo, Tommy Coppola Jr., Aubrey Matta, Matthew Matta Jr., with one grandchild on the way.



A Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Whitney and Murphy Funeral home located at 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018. Her graveside services will be held December 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008.



Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.





