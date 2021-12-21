Obituary: Kathleen Marie Horvat

Kathleen Marie Horvat of Sedona, Arizona passed away November 26, 2021 at peace with the world. She was born August 13, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Julia Horvat. Her nickname was Cookie, after the Blondie and Dagwood’s comic strip. She had a variety of interests and jobs, and a special fondness for animals, especially her dog, Angel. Kathleen was a devout Catholic and attended mass regularly.

She leaves behind her sister Patricia Kite, brother Frank Horvat (Janet), children Kathleen Knoll, Christina Black, Joe Kazmierczak and several nieces and nephews.

Her interest in science led her to generously decide to donate her body to science, possibly to find out more about the ailment that plagued her for most of her life, Multiple Sclerosis. There will be no viewing or ceremony.

Please send your prayers and best wishes to her generous spirit and donate to your favorite humane society.



Information provided by the family.

