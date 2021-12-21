Adoption Spotlight: Awoxsie and Yona

Awoxsie and Yona are a sweet and affectionate sibling duo. Big brother Awoxsie enjoys swimming, nerf guns, Fortnite and Peter Piper Pizza. He hopes to be a police officer when he grows up. Yona enjoys dolls, princesses, getting dressed up and singing. She also loves one-on-one time, being silly and laughing. Both kids love animals and going on adventures. Get to know Awoxsie, Yona and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.