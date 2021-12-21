Adoption Spotlight: Ahdrina
Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She enjoys Christian music, baseball, gymnastics, pepperoni pizza and family game nights. She would like her future family to know that she likes to make people happy when they feel sad. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
