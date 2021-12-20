Pet of the Week: Sable (Catty Shack)
Sable is from a litter of three boys. He is becoming more and more handsome with his medium-length black fur now, with signs of a smoke color around his ears. He loves playing, fetching toys and their cat tree.
He is also becoming familiar with a large, gentle dog in his foster home. He would love another friendly cat or kitten as a companion.
If interested in Sable (or his brothers, Novan and Moonshine) contact his foster mom, Elizabeth at 928-848-9509 or inquire through cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
