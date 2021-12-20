Pet of the Week: Paisley (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Paisley is a cute little color-point Siamese about 1- to 2-years-old with those beautiful blue eyes. Her coat is soft as silk. She was found abandoned with her litter mate, Bentley, who is an orange and white male tabby.

Paisley is a petite cat with a sweet, friendly nature. She loves attention and being petted. She likes playing with wand toys but the laser toy is her absolute favorite! She’s so much fun to watch chasing after that red dot!

To meet Paisley, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.