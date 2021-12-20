Pet of the Week: Mischief (United Animal Friends)

Mischief is an active, friendly, outgoing 10-year-old. Because of her patch tabby coloring and blue-grey eyes, we believe she may be part Siamese.

She has been diagnosed congestive heart failure, but does not require any medications. As she gets older, she may need to be on heart medicine.

Mischief came to United Animal Friends with her sibling after their owner passed away. She has not lived with dogs or children.

Mischief is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $75 which helps cover expenses (vaccinations, spay/neuter, food, housing) for the homeless pets United Animal Friends rescues.

To learn more about Mischief, email kristinegruda@gmail.com. You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.