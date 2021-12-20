OFFERS
Holiday public office closings announced

Prescott City Hall (Cindy Barks/Courier file photo)

Prescott City Hall (Cindy Barks/Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 20, 2021 8:33 p.m.

Quad-Cities municipal governments and Yavapai County have announced schedules for closings during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

The City of Prescott will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday and on Friday, Dec.31, 2021, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. For general City information, call 928-777-1100 or visit www.prescott-az.gov.

Prescott Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas on Friday, Dec.24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. The library will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. The library will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. The library will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

While the library is closed for these holidays, the virtual library is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week offering eBooks, newspapers, magazines, movies, courses, reference material and much more! Visit www.prescottlibrary.info and click on “Online Resources” or call 928.777.1526 for more information.

For the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, residential and commercial trash and recycle routes for the week of Christmas will be: Monday and Tuesday regular collection, both Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Dec.22; Friday routes will be collected on Thursday Dec. 23. There will be no collection on Friday, Dec. 24.

For the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 1, residential and commercial trash and recycle routes for the week of New Year’s will be: Monday and Tuesday regular collection; both Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, De. 29, Friday routes will be collected on Thursday Dec. 30. There will be no collection on Friday, Dec.31.

Please have your trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m. for service on your scheduled collection day. Operators are unable to load additional material placed outside the containers. Residents may bring excess recyclables to the city’s Transfer Station Recycle Convenience Center at no charge located at the 2800 Sundog Ranch.

The transfer station will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and closed the following week Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

For further information about the holiday schedule, visit www.prescott-az.gov or call the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.

Prescott Valley’s Civic Center, police department lobby and public library will be closed for the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, town officials announced this past week. The Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., and the police department lobby, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., will reopen at their regular hours on Monday, Dec. 27. The library will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yavapai County has also announced that its offices will be closed on Friday Dec. 24, as well as Friday Dec. 31, 2021. Offices will open once again the following Monday with regular business hours.

