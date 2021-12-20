Beware of gift-card scams, especially during holiday season

With Christmas less than a week away, unfortunately there are folks taking advantage of individuals who have the spirit of giving this season.

Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people.

Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.

YCSO would like to remind the public that gift cards are for gifts, not for paying fines. YCSO will never ask anyone to make a payment with a gift card.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.