Arizona reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are reporting 2,176 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Monday push the state’s pandemic totals to 1,338,982 cases and 23,519 known deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus numbered at 2,496 as of Sunday.

Yavapai County, meanwhile reports 218 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Friday, Dec.17, 2021. The county has tested 112,117 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 35,457 positive cases and 908 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 83 COVID patients, VVMC reports 28 patients and the VA reports three patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 20.6% positivity rate and 371 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 5. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or Flu. ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option No. 8) — help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Arizona’s largest hospital systems warn that a surge in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and patients seeking treatment for other issues could lead soon to a rationing of care.

Hospitals in more rural parts of the state have put in requests to the federal government for more medical staff.

All have said the majority of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.5% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot

That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Health System Alliance of Arizona and member hospitals issued a statewide message urging Arizonans to do everything they can to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The letter was running as a full page ad in Sunday editions of the state’s largest newspaper — The Arizona Republic — and newspapers that publish in Tucson, Flagstaff and Prescott.

Yavapai County Community Health Services wishes to remind residents and visitors to stay safe and healthy over the holidays. The holidays are a time to celebrate, give thanks, and reflect. They are also a time to pay special attention to your health. Give the gift of health and safety to yourself and others by following these holiday tips.

1) Wash your hands often. Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Wash your hands with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds.

2) If you are sick or have symptoms don’t host or attend gatherings.

3) Manage stress. The holidays don’t need to take a toll on your health. Keep check on over-commitment and over-spending. Balance work, home, and play. Get support from family and friends. Practice time management. Keep stress under control by doing the activities you enjoy, such as reading, meditation, and getting enough sun with outdoor activities.

4) Travel safely. Whether you are across town or across country, help ensure your trip is safe. Don’t drink and drive, and don’t let someone else drink and drive.

Wear a seat belt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle. Always buckle your child in the car using a child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt according to his/her height, weight, and age.

5) Be smoke-free. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke.

6) Get enough sleep. Not getting enough sleep is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depression. 6) Prepare food safely. Remember three simple steps: Wash hands and surfaces often, avoid cross-contamination, cook foods to proper temperatures and refrigerate food promptly.

7 Eat healthy and be active. With balance and moderation, you can enjoy the holidays the healthy way. Fill up on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit fats, salt, and sugary foods and drinks. Staying active can help you keep a healthy weight during the holiday season. Go for a stroll after a family meal.

We can all help preserve hospital capacity by:

• Getting a flu shot: azhealth.gov/Flu

• Masking up, maintaining physical distance, keeping hands washed, staying home if sick, and

following other prevention steps: azhealth.gov/COVID-19.

• Getting tested if you have symptoms or five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has or who you believe may have COVID-19: azhealth.gov/Testing

• If you or a loved one contracts COVID-19, looking into monoclonal antibody treatments, which can reduce the severity of illness and reduce the chances of hospitalization: azhealth.gov/mAbs.