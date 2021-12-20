OFFERS
American Legion Post 140 invites high school students to compete in speech contest

American Legion Post 140 / Courtesy

American Legion Post 140 / Courtesy

Originally Published: December 20, 2021 7:55 p.m.

High school students in Prescott Valley and the local area have been invited by American Legion Post 140 to compete in the 2022 Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

Winners will earn scholarship money, chance to compete in national finals.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8 to 10 minutes in length.

Speakers will compete locally, with the top three contestants moving forward to the area contest scheduled to be held on Feb. 26. Participants could earn money from the local contest, as well as at the district and area contests, for the first- through third-place winners. AT the department contest, which will be held March 12, the first place speaker will walk away with $1,700; the monetary awards for second- and third-place winners are still to be determined.

In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $18,000, $16,000 and $14,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis Indiana.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest. High school students interested in entering the competition can get complete rules and contest information by contacting Post 140 Oratorical Coordinator Christopher Railbourne at 602-679-0941.

Previous national winners can be viewed at legion.org/oratorical.

Information provided by American Legion Post 140.

