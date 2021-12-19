OFFERS
Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report

Originally Published: December 19, 2021 5 p.m.

A Phoenix man, 47, was shot and killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, Dec. 19, according to police.

At approximately 10 a.m., Chino Valley Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Golden Drive, Chino Valley. There had been reports of a shooting that had just occurred at the location, with one person reportedly being injured.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man, who is a resident of Phoenix, down in the front yard, according to a news release. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face/neck.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and LifeLine ambulance responded to the location, and crews attempted life-saving measures. After exhaustive attempts to save the man, he was declared deceased, police reported.

A 62-year-old man, who lives at the Golden Drive home was contacted and police determined he was involved in the incident. He was armed with a handgun when officers initially arrived. The resident was detained for investigative reasons and the firearm was taken as evidence. There was also a rifle found that was taken as evidence, police added.

No further information will be released at this time, police stated Sunday, as the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, pending the completion of the investigation.

The Chino Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 928-771-3260. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report any information to Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or on the web at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.

