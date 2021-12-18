Yavapai County reports 542 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the past week

Yavapai County reports 542 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The county has tested 109,503 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 35,239 positive cases and 906 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 84 COVID-patients, VVMC reports 28 patients and the VA reports four patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 20.6% positivity rate and 371 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 5, 2021. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline –844-542-8201 (select Option number 8) – offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

YCCHS Director Leslie Horton told the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Dec. 15 that, “Our hospitals are at or near capacity due to Covid-19, and this means that Yavapai County residents can expect longer wait times at the ER, postponed non-emergency surgeries and some patients discharged to nursing facilities outside of the County. Approximately 88 percent of those who require in-patient COVID-19 care are unvaccinated individuals. I urge everyone that can to get the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and if you are eligible for the booster, get that as well.”

Director Horton went on to state, “I would like to encourage everyone to be vigilant about their personal health protocols, including wearing masks when they cannot maintain suitable distances and staying home if you feel sick.”

Over this holiday season, residents can avoid many of the incidents that have been shown to result in ER visits by adhering to your medications and dietary routine and if you drink alcohol, to drink in moderation. It is important to remember that as we enter the winter season, falls are the leading cause of ER visits. To prevent falls please visit: www.cdc.gov/falls/facts.html.

Everyone can help preserve hospital capacity by:

• Getting a flu shot: azhealth.gov/Flu

• Masking up, maintaining physical distance, keeping hands washed, staying home if sick, and following other prevention steps: azhealth.gov/COVID-19

• Getting tested if you have symptoms or five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has or who you believe may have COVID-19: azhealth.gov/Testing

• If you or a loved one contracts COVID-19, looking into monoclonal antibody treatments that can reduce the severity of illness and reduce the chances of hospitalization: azhealth.gov/mAbs.