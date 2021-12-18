TikTok school threats prompt education leaders to advise families to scrutinize social media content

With the holiday break about to begin, area school leaders were forced to dampen spirits a bit this week with letters to families about apparent TikTok posts that referenced threats to school safety.

The TikTok missive identified Friday, Dec. 17 as a target date, according to area district messages.

Though amorphous, such a threat on a popular youth-targeted social media platform gained national attention, with at least four states opting to cancel classes the day before a two-week holiday break.

Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter said state educational leaders prepared a statement that district and charter schools could use in letters to their parents if they opted to do so. In Prescott Unified and Humboldt Unified, district leaders sent letters with similar wording on Thursday afternoon.

The letters advised parents to monitor their children’s social media and talk about the potential harm such sites can pose when allowing any post that suggests doing harm to another, or being destructive in anyway. The district message was clear that any threats, regardless how vague, will be taken seriously. With Friday the last day before the start of the two-week winter holiday break, area leaders advised parents to expect greater police presence in the school community to assure a smooth dismissal process.

In national reports, TikTok platform administrators said they found no evidence of platforms and will remove any videos that perpetuate such rumors.

This is not the first time TikTok has been accused of allowing dangerous challenges to be proposed on its site, with administrators in those cases again stating they do not subscribe to anything on their site that is dangerous or poses a threat to anyone. Yet even in area schools the challenges has been cited for inspiring students to damage property.

Children on their own are usually unlikely to engage in destructive behavior as they know what’s right and wrong, as well as consequences, Carter said. When part of a group dynamic, particularly anonymous groups fueled by a dare on social media, he said those same children might succumb to what they consider peer approval, he said.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” said one PUSD parent letter. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.”

The HUSD letter that mimics the state and PUSD statements advised parents that while administrators have no reason to “believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

At no time is it acceptable for anyone, in any venue, to suggest or pose a threat to school safety, Carter and his fellow education leaders said. Nothing about such a threat is a joke or funny, he and others noted.

“That’s just wrong,” Carter declared.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041 or email nhutson@prescottaz.com.