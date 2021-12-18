OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sale of old City Hall up for discussion by Prescott Council this week
Use of city’s $5.9M in American Rescue Plan Act money also on Tuesday agenda

The sale and redevelopment of the old Prescott City Hall property on Cortez Street will be on the City Council agenda Tuesday. (Courier file photo)

The sale and redevelopment of the old Prescott City Hall property on Cortez Street will be on the City Council agenda Tuesday. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 18, 2021 9:46 p.m.

The City of Prescott’s $5.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, the sale and redevelopment of the old City Hall, and the recruitment process for finding a new City Attorney will be among the issues the Prescott City Council will discuss this week.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 21: a 10 a.m. closed-door executive session; a 1 p.m. public study session; and a 3 p.m. public voting meeting. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

During the 1 p.m. study session, the council will discuss possible uses for the $5,920,074 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the city will receive. According to a city memo, the first installment of $2,960,037 if the ARPA money was distributed to the city on Sept. 13, 2021, and the second half of the allocation will be distributed in September 2022.

The memo notes that ARPA was signed into law in March 2021, providing $45.6 billion for cities throughout the U.S., from which $5.9 million was allocated to Prescott.

Eligible uses include: responding to the public health emergency or negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic; providing government services “to the extent of the reduction in revenue due the COVID-19 pandemic”; and making necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

City Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the discussion would include a list of possible city project opportunities for the money.

The study session will also include an update report on the city’s ongoing plans to sell the current City Hall property on Cortez Street for redevelopment.

A request for proposals for the 201 S. Cortez St. property was released in November, and the due date for the proposals is April 7. Heiney said the city has had inquiries from firms interested in submitting a proposal. A mandatory meeting for interested parties is set for Feb. 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the city is working on moving its operations from the old City Hall to the new City Hall that was purchased this past year at the National Bank building on Montezuma Street.

In other action:

• At the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will consider approving a $25,000 professional services agreement with Columbia LTD to conduct an executive search for a new City Attorney.

Former City Attorney Jon Paladini resigned from the job this past summer, and since then, Matthew Podracky has been serving as the acting City Attorney.

When the city conducted a recruitment for a new City Attorney in August and September 2021, it received six applications, with just one that met the qualifications the city required.

On Dec. 14, the City Attorney recruitment was listed on the council’s executive-session agenda. This week, the contract with Columbia LTD, a consulting firm that does executive recruiting, is listed on the council’s voting session consent agenda, a list of typically routine items that can be approved in a single vote by the council.

• Hear an update from Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). This past week, the PSPRS released actuarial information on the past fiscal year (2020/2021), and Woodfill reported that the city’s unfunded-liability debt had decreased from $43.2 million in fiscal-year 2019/2020 to $22.3 million in fiscal-year 2020/2021.

• Hear a report from Prescott College Professor Ellen Bashor on the partnership between the city and the Prescott Unified School District on the city’s Community Nature Center.

• Consider a $10.5 million contract amendment with Fann Environmental/Fann Contracting Joint Venture for an intermediate pump station early materials procurement at the city’s water production facility in Chino Valley.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries