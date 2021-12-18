Sale of old City Hall up for discussion by Prescott Council this week

The City of Prescott’s $5.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, the sale and redevelopment of the old City Hall, and the recruitment process for finding a new City Attorney will be among the issues the Prescott City Council will discuss this week.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 21: a 10 a.m. closed-door executive session; a 1 p.m. public study session; and a 3 p.m. public voting meeting. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

During the 1 p.m. study session, the council will discuss possible uses for the $5,920,074 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the city will receive. According to a city memo, the first installment of $2,960,037 if the ARPA money was distributed to the city on Sept. 13, 2021, and the second half of the allocation will be distributed in September 2022.

The memo notes that ARPA was signed into law in March 2021, providing $45.6 billion for cities throughout the U.S., from which $5.9 million was allocated to Prescott.

Eligible uses include: responding to the public health emergency or negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic; providing government services “to the extent of the reduction in revenue due the COVID-19 pandemic”; and making necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

City Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the discussion would include a list of possible city project opportunities for the money.

The study session will also include an update report on the city’s ongoing plans to sell the current City Hall property on Cortez Street for redevelopment.

A request for proposals for the 201 S. Cortez St. property was released in November, and the due date for the proposals is April 7. Heiney said the city has had inquiries from firms interested in submitting a proposal. A mandatory meeting for interested parties is set for Feb. 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the city is working on moving its operations from the old City Hall to the new City Hall that was purchased this past year at the National Bank building on Montezuma Street.

In other action:

• At the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will consider approving a $25,000 professional services agreement with Columbia LTD to conduct an executive search for a new City Attorney.

Former City Attorney Jon Paladini resigned from the job this past summer, and since then, Matthew Podracky has been serving as the acting City Attorney.

When the city conducted a recruitment for a new City Attorney in August and September 2021, it received six applications, with just one that met the qualifications the city required.

On Dec. 14, the City Attorney recruitment was listed on the council’s executive-session agenda. This week, the contract with Columbia LTD, a consulting firm that does executive recruiting, is listed on the council’s voting session consent agenda, a list of typically routine items that can be approved in a single vote by the council.

• Hear an update from Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). This past week, the PSPRS released actuarial information on the past fiscal year (2020/2021), and Woodfill reported that the city’s unfunded-liability debt had decreased from $43.2 million in fiscal-year 2019/2020 to $22.3 million in fiscal-year 2020/2021.

• Hear a report from Prescott College Professor Ellen Bashor on the partnership between the city and the Prescott Unified School District on the city’s Community Nature Center.

• Consider a $10.5 million contract amendment with Fann Environmental/Fann Contracting Joint Venture for an intermediate pump station early materials procurement at the city’s water production facility in Chino Valley.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.