Obituary: Sonja Ruth (Thiel) Nelson

Sonja Ruth (Thiel) Nelson passed from this earth to the arms of her Lord and Savior, November 24, 2021 at the age of 80. Sonja or Sonnie (Saw-nee), as her Kansas friends and family called her, was born October 7, 1941 in Beloit, Kansas to Olive Alberta (Niswonger) Thiel and Luther Heath Thiel. Sonja is survived by her two daughters, Julie Nelson and Janelle Nelson of Prescott, Arizona and her brother, Dale Thiel (Carol Thiel) of Colby, KS. Her older sister, Iris Thiel, predeceased Sonja, at the age of 18.

Sonja grew up on a wheat farm near Levant and Colby, KS. They also grew corn and raised cattle. Though there were many chores, Sonja & Dale, closer in age, always made time for fun! They liked to play on the gunny sack swing in the hay loft of the barn and hitch their dog Bingo to the wagon and take a wild ride as Bingo chased the few cars that passed by. Sonja attended Sterling College, a private evangelical Christian college with a BA in Home Economics and did graduate work at Kansas State University.

She then moved to Sublette, KS where she became the County Extension Home Economist. It was there she met her husband Jack D. Nelson. Marrying and moving to Kansas City area, where Jack attended Cleveland Chiropractic College, Sonja became a Decorator and Drapery Consultant at Penny’s as well as a Food Service Supervisor at St. Luke’s Hospital. While in Kansas City, Sonja & Jack had Julie and then Janelle.

Upon Jack’s graduation and passing the Arizona Chiropractic State Board Exam, they moved to Prescott, AZ, April 1, 1971. By June of 1971, Dr. J.D. Nelson had opened Prescott Chiropractic Clinic. Sonja had her hands full with the two girls, family, church and even selling Tupper Ware! Dr. J.D. and Sonja had a son, Lance Robert, in 1974.

When Lance was about 6 yrs. old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy. Sonja was dedicated to caring for him night and day, until he leapt into the arms of Jesus in November of 1990.

Sonja was always involved in church, having attended First Baptist Church, Christ Unlimited, Word of Life Assembly and Prescott Church of the Nazarene. She sang in the choir, made sure the church was adorned with arrangements, helped with seasonal décor, helped in women’s ministries and Bible studies, organized church dinners and pot lucks, sponsored and organized children and youth meetings, events and bible studies. She enjoyed her involvement in many clubs and groups including HEIH, an organization for Home Economists, 4H, Yavapai County Fair, The Red Hat Society and Women’s Aglow.

Sonja also worked as a Chiropractic Assistant and Office Manager at Prescott Chiropractic Clinic alongside her husband, Dr. J.D. Nelson, for many years part time and nearly 20 years full time. She enjoyed interaction with patients until her husband’s calling home to Heaven in Nov, 2009.

Mrs. Nelson was blessed with artistic talents in many areas. She made Della Robbia wreaths of various fruits, pinecone trees and wreaths, wreaths of imitation bows, berries, cones, pods, flowers and garlands, even live wreaths and sprays. Sonja found she enjoyed creating silk floral and dried nut, cone, vine and floral arrangements. She owned and operated her business, Silks by Sonja, making custom silk floral and dried floral and fauna arrangements as well as wedding arrangements and bridal party flowers.

She was an excellent seamstress and sewed clothes from patterns and made quilts as well. She also made many professional grade costumes for her children and church events. Sonja loved professional cake decorating and party planning. Not only did Sonja teach her family cooking, sewing and creative skills, but she demonstrated how to make many of her creations to different organizations and groups locally, including First Baptists Church’s AWANA group.

Dr. J.D. and Sonja Nelson were involved in aiding the Hopi Indians for many years, taking clothing and food to families on the Hopi Reservation. The couple also sponsored missionaries to Africa and several African school girls’ education, room and board for many years, of whom Sonja kept in correspondence until her death. Sonja also volunteered, helping make quilts at her church which were donated to babies and children in 3rd world countries. She also volunteered annually at the Hope Fest AZ outreach event. She was always saving and gathering items to send overseas to our troops, as well as for the Navajo Nation and donations to send with her church members doing mission work in Mexico.

At one time she had other art and creations displayed at Nelson Gallery (no relation), featuring local artists. With pottery chards given to her and having an interest in Indian art and artifacts, Sonja created unique Indian inspired, puzzle pieced vessels of art which she refused to sell to Art Dealers.

Sonja had the ability to repurpose items into things of beauty for daily enjoyment. More importantly, her insight and tender heart for people, allowed her to see a hurting soul, young or old and in her creative way, immediately find an inoffensive way to love, lift up and encourage. Her creative nature allowed her to find a way to help, no matter the situation.

Sonja’s love for children was evident in her hosting Backyard Bible Study that she might lead children to the Lord, encouraging her children’s youth activities and her involvement with children in the family’s home church to opening their home many times to youths in need of a temporary place to stay. She had a servants’ heart that was truly a legacy of love left in this world.

Information provided by the family.