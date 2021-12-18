Obituary: Sally Alden Hopps

Sally Alden Hopps passed away peacefully in her sleep. Sally was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts to Willard F. Alden and Pauline Webster Franklin. She graduated from Greenfield High School 1957 where she was an active member of Sigma Tri-Hi-Y.

Sally worked at EA Hall Printing Company. She met her husband-to-be, S. Timothy Hopps, in December 1958 and they married in September 1959. They moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1959 where their daughters were later born. In 1973 Sally and family moved to Canada where she made lifelong friendships with very special people.

After returning to Arizona, Sally worked as a security guard for Honeywell. For several years Sally was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters' troop. Then in 1980 they moved to Prescott Valley, AZ where Sally and her husband opened his land-surveying company, Yavapai Surveying. With children grown, Sally volunteered at the PV Library for 17 years where she made many friends.

Sally had a passion for antiques and collectibles and had several spaces in the local antique stores. She was incredibly creative, artistic, exuberant, and kind-hearted to the point of welcoming strangers off the street. Known for restoring antiques, drawing, poetry, playing the organ, and so much more.

Sally was a garage sale fanatic and loved to bring her family along for those adventures. She loved music, reading, and massive jigsaw puzzles. Sally loved her family and history and was proud to be an eleventh generation direct descendant of John and Priscilla Alden from the Mayflower. Sally dearly loved her daughters and sons-in-law, and her very special grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Tim, her parents, sister Ann and brother Keith. She is survived by her daughters Lauri Hopps McKibben (John) and Amy Ogden (Mark), granddaughters Courtney McKibben and Mercedes Ogden, and great grandchildren Brinley, Quinn, and Noah, and her sister Beth Alden. Sally will be missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home Prescott Valley, AZ.

