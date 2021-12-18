Obituary: Robert Christopher (Bob) Fay

Robert Christopher (Bob) Fay passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the age of 87.

Bob was born Rochester, New York October 2, 1934, to father Patrick Fay and mother Helen. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1957, stationed at Kagnew Station, Ethiopia. Upon discharge, Bob attended the University of New Mexico on the G.I. Bill, where he received his teaching degree.

After completing college, Bob realized that his heart belonged to the Southwest. He tried his hand at several different careers but, found his calling in special education. He loved to teach in and explore some of the more remote parts of the Country. Bob began his teaching career in the early 1970’s at the Santa Rosa Boarding School located in Sells, Arizona, where he later met his wife, Karen. Together Bob and Karen traveled to Stebbins, Alaska, to teach. When Bob and family finally came back to their Arizona home, he continued to teach all over the state. In fact, he managed to teach special education in Kayenta, Kaibito, Peach Springs, and Florence, AZ. It was in 1984 when Bob and family settled in the Prescott area.

When it came to children, Bob had the ability to connect with them on their level. He never judged, yelled or gave up on a child, his patience undaunting. He instinctively knew his student’s strengths and weakness, both academically and emotionally. Bob’s piercing baby blue eyes radiated compassion, intelligence, and playful humor. He would radiate a kindness to everyone around him. He was quick to joke, and he was known by his sense of humor. He loved his family and never questioned any sacrifices he had to make for them.

Bob may be gone now; but he has left a positive impact on generations of young minds and the world is a better place because of it.



Bob Is survived by his wife Karen Fay, sons Matthew Michael & Robert Christopher, grandchildren Olivia, Kellan, Weston, and Grady.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I am making good time” — Bob Fay

Information provided by the family.