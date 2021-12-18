Obituary: Catherine Coay

Catherine Coay known to others as Cathy, was called to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born and raised in Gibson City, Illinois and made her way to Prescott, Arizona in 1976 where she worked at Embry Riddle Aeronautical for 30 years.

She enjoyed being with family, her dogs, and creating family traditions along the way. She loved her property and the beautiful view of Granite Mountain from her home. She was greeted by her family, friends, and her husband in Heaven.

She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be deeply missed by her entire family including two brothers, two sons, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and so many more who’s lives she touched throughout her life.

Information provided by family.