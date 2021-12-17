Yavapai County Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing juveniles

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two juveniles missing from the Rimrock area since Thursday, Dec. 16.

Endera Brown, 15, was last seen with her boyfriend Winter Cherry. She has cut scars on her left arm and has the sides of her head shaved with long hair on top. She was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with blue-and-red lettering, and jeans.

Cherry, 13, was last seen wearing sweatpants with a blue hoodie that had white lettering.

Anyone having information about the whereabouts of the two should contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.