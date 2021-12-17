OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police need public’s help to identify vandals

Originally Published: December 17, 2021 10:15 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for any information on the individuals that caused more than $200,000 in extensive criminal damage to the North Central University building on East University Drive and another residence in the 7700 block of East Supai Drive in Prescott Valley during the first part of December.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $600 for any information leading to the arrest of suspects in this case.

Anyone with information on these incidents please call it in to the Police Department non-emergency number at (928) 772-9267, Det. Ruiz at 928-772-5138 or to Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

