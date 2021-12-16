Obituary Notice: Anne Marie Mitchell (DiTomaso)

Anne Marie Mitchell (DiTomaso), born August 18, 1932, passed away November 28, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was kind, loving, generous, and fun- loving. I know she and dad are up there toasting us and each other wishing us all happiness.

She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Mitchell, father and mother Michael and Pauline, and her brother Frank DiTomaso.

She is survived by her children; Mark Mitchell, Lynn Morgin (Lynn Boutwell). Grand children; Matthew Morgin (Samantha), Paige Walters (Saige), Jason Mitchell (Stephanie) and great grandson Elliott Morgin. Nephews, also nieces, sisters in-law and brother in-law.

Celebration of Life will be held on December 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Park Plaza L&D in the Glass Room 402 W Goodwin Street Prescott AZ, 86303.

Information provided by the family.