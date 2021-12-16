Adoption Spotlight: Sean
Originally Published: December 16, 2021 8:18 p.m.
Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection and dreams of graduating college and becoming an officer in the Marines. An imaginative, entertaining and motivated kid, he loves smoothies, sports and cheering for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Get to know Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 13, 2021
- More omicron cases likely in Yavapai County; first person with new COVID variant has not traveled, health official says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 14, 2021
- Prescott Valley man arrested after fleeing police, colliding with traffic signal box, pickup truck
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 19, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: