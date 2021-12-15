United Way of Yavapai County hosting food drive
Originally Published: December 15, 2021 7:28 p.m.
The United Way of Yavapai County is hosting a non-perishable item food drive! We are calling on you to help donate food for our community during the holiday season.
We will be collecting food from December 8th-December 21st at our office located at 1678 Oaklawn Drive Ste. A, Prescott AZ. Please bring all donations to this location between 9am-3pm Monday-Thursday.
All donations will be given to the local Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank.
Information provided by United Way of Yavapai County.
