United Way of Yavapai County hosting food drive

The United Way of Yavapai County is hosting a non-perishable item food drive! We are calling on you to help donate food for our community during the holiday season.

We will be collecting food from December 8th-December 21st at our office located at 1678 Oaklawn Drive Ste. A, Prescott AZ. Please bring all donations to this location between 9am-3pm Monday-Thursday.

All donations will be given to the local Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank.

Information provided by United Way of Yavapai County.