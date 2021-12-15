Obituary: William 'Bill' Benson

William “Bill” Benson went to be with his Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021 in his home in Chino Valley, Arizona. Bill was born in Queens, New York June 21, 1931.

He was granted perpetual membership in Aztlan Masonic Lodge and Shriners in Prescott, AZ. During his life he spent many hours helping both organizations.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife Lillian of 59 years, his daughters Patricia (Ed) Gray, Pamela Martin, Karen (Mike) Hixon, Debbie Beck, only son, Bill (Aimee) Benson, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter Sue in January 2022. Arrangements were provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Many thanks to Maggies Hospice who took such wonderful care of him during the last two weeks of his life.