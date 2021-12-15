OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Robert Michael Richey

Robert Michael Richey

Robert Michael Richey

Originally Published: December 15, 2021 9:02 p.m.

Robert Michael Richey lived an honorable life. He was born May 19, 1952 in Amarillo, Texas to Godfrey Ellis Richey and Fannie Emma Richey. He was called to be with Jesus on December 9, 2021. He passed peacefully in his home with his wife Susan by his side.

Robert attended Saint Mary’s High School in Phoenix, Arizona, obtaining his Bachelors Degree at the University of Phoenix. Robert played football for both ASU and NAU and was a well rounded athlete. One of his biggest accomplishments was his short career in the NFL with the Washington Redskins football team.

Robert was employed as a banker for the majority of his professional career. He will be forever loved and missed by his many friends and family.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Godfrey and Fannie Richey; brother Godfrey (Weldon) Richey, and nephew John Ellis Richey. He is survived by his wife Susan Richey; daughter Jessica DaSilva; granddaughter Brianna Pannozzo; siblings Rosilyn and Donald Richey, Patrick, Robin, and Ruby Smith; and nephew David Richey.

Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Saint Germaine Catholic Church 7997 E. Dana Dr. Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Robert’s online guest book.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries