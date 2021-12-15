Obituary: Robert Michael Richey

Robert Michael Richey lived an honorable life. He was born May 19, 1952 in Amarillo, Texas to Godfrey Ellis Richey and Fannie Emma Richey. He was called to be with Jesus on December 9, 2021. He passed peacefully in his home with his wife Susan by his side.

Robert attended Saint Mary’s High School in Phoenix, Arizona, obtaining his Bachelors Degree at the University of Phoenix. Robert played football for both ASU and NAU and was a well rounded athlete. One of his biggest accomplishments was his short career in the NFL with the Washington Redskins football team.

Robert was employed as a banker for the majority of his professional career. He will be forever loved and missed by his many friends and family.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Godfrey and Fannie Richey; brother Godfrey (Weldon) Richey, and nephew John Ellis Richey. He is survived by his wife Susan Richey; daughter Jessica DaSilva; granddaughter Brianna Pannozzo; siblings Rosilyn and Donald Richey, Patrick, Robin, and Ruby Smith; and nephew David Richey.

Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Saint Germaine Catholic Church 7997 E. Dana Dr. Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Robert’s online guest book.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.