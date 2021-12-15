OFFERS
Obituary: Bonnie Lee Wood-Tucker

Originally Published: December 15, 2021 8:53 p.m.

Bonnie Lee Wood-Tucker was born in 1950 to William and Josephine Wood in Bangor, Maine. Being an air force brat, she moved from north to south and gained a brother, Leroy Wood, of Levant, Maine. Bonnie lost her father at the age of 12 and moved with her mom and brother back to Maine where she graduated Bangor High School in 1969 and spent two years in Boston gaining her associates degree.

Upon returning home Bonnie resumed a high school romance and married her sweetheart, Stephen Tucker in 1971. After 5 years and a dachshund, they had their first born, William Tucker and 3 years later a daughter, Laura Lee Tucker-Cloutier. They have enjoyed 50 years of marriage and have been a beautiful example of loyalty, love, and grace.

Times were not always easy, but God always paved a way. While raising her children, volunteering, and giving back to her community, Bonnie was a successful car salesperson and Travel agent for many years.

Bonnie established the Race for the Cure, Maine Affiliate and raised money for research, but more importantly she befriended and advocated for women who became her close friends. Bonnie taught her children and others the value of hard work, giving to others first, taking care of family and friends, and always serving and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.

After a long career in sales and volunteering, Bonnie and Steve moved west to Arizona where God provided another community for them to live life with. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and painting. They welcomed their first Grandson, Ronan, into their lives in Arizona. God’s grace moved them to South Carolina to be close to extended family here. Bonnie got to know, love and spend time with her second grandson, Sawyer and loved outings with her daughter and new friends. Bonnie finished the race well, succumbing to Dementia but always being brave and passionate, true to her personality.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie would want donations made to the Susan G. KOMEN Foundation made in her name.

Information provided by Fletcher Funeral Service, Fountain Inn, SC.

