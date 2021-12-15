Church News: Dec. 16, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV – Worship times are 9 a.m. (with live streaming) and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety. All are welcome. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, one worship service at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 26, one worship service at 10 a.m.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Compassion Through Mindful Meditation.” Meditation teacher Dave Paquin describes the fundamentals and how this practice can help us strengthen our ability to provide Loving Kindness in a non-judgmental, unconditional way. He will lead us through a 10-minute meditation. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/ Scroll down.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us the last Sunday before Christmas, at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., as we finish our Advent series, “The Songs of Christmas.” We also hope you’ll join us at our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 3 and 4:30 p.m. (3 p.m. service also online). SolidRockPrescott.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites all to worship services; www.slecp.org for information. We will have Christmas Eve services and Christmas morning. Sharing the gospel and word of our Lord. Our food pantry accepts donations on Thursdays and all are welcome on Fridays, 9 to noon for pickup.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is accepting registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesdays, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348. Scholarships/free child care available.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org – Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message Sunday, Dec. 19, is “The Four Gifts of Christmas – Joy.” Musical guest is Dan Vega. Check our website for mask requirements. Christmas Eve services: 5 and 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott – Looking for traditional services? We have an Ancient Faith for a Modern World! Dec. 24, join us for our Christmas Service with lessons and carols at 5 p.m. followed by Mass at 6. Services resume on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 10:30 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to join in worship 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the fourth Sunday in Advent. Live streaming on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “Two Babies In A Manger.” Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is 6 p.m.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, will hold a Las Posadas Service and Celebration Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. Las Posadas is a Christian, biblical and evangelistic service out of the Hispanic culture. Weekly worship 5 p.m. Saturdays; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. 928-778-1950.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, 928-772-8845 – Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd’s Table is open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry! Advent Services are Wednesdays, 4 and 6:30 p.m. through December.

Starting Point Church — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us this Christmas season as we celebrate Immanuel — God with us — and share Jesus’ love with our community in practical ways. We’re living Christ outside our four walls. It’s our passion! Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m. www.mysp.church.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org – 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30a.m. “Closer Look.” Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Holy Communion: More than a story. It is real, true, living history! New Year’s Eve Worship with Communion, 4 p.m.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us Friday, Dec. 17, for Family Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us Christmas Eve at 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday morning at 10. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com – A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Pastor John’s message Sunday will be “The 12 Words of Christmas” Part III. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Cookie fellowship after the service.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) Christmas Eve, 5 p.m.; Christmas Day, 10 a.m. Join us for the Christmas Season services. Sunday the 26th at 9:30 a.m. Hope, Peace, Joy, Love.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation, 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in our building and online (www.prescottuu.org). “At the Borders of Belarus.” During this season, we celebrate the ancient story of a couple looking for refuge. Rev. Patty Willis asks who now are the strangers looking for refuge?

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org – Shabbat VaYechi: Saturday, Dec. 18. Discussing family blessings and descending into oppression. Shabbat Torah study available. Free 5782 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details. To arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first for all! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr. Prescott Valley - Sunday Worship 10 a.m. and online. Celebrate Joy Sunday with us. Christmas Eve service 5 p.m. Food Pantry Mondays 9 - 11. We look forward to welcoming you.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Free Fellowship – Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 full service. On Jan. 1 at 10, a bible study class on the book of Hebrews will start. We are a warm and friendly church. Masks available. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott – We have an Dietrich Bonhoeffer Advent Study every Sunday, 9 to 9:45 through Dec. 19. Our Trinity Project now meets at 5:30 Wednesdays. aztrinitypres.org.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.