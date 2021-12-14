OFFERS
Obituary Shirley Helena Myrna Konvalin

Shirley Helena Myrna Konvalin

Shirley Helena Myrna Konvalin

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 9:30 p.m.

Shirley Helena Myrna Konvalin, born May 26, 1937 in Fulham, England to Hensley and Louie “Babs” Rowsell, passed away at her home in Prescott, Arizona on December 8, 2021.

Shirley grew up in Fulham, England (a borough of London) during WWII and the Bombing of London. She often told stories about her experiences and said they made her stronger. Shirley met Joseph Konvalin, American Airforce Staff Sergeant, in England. They married in 1958 and soon moved to America. Shirley and Joe had 3 children and lived in many different locations until retirement from the Airforce when they moved to Tucson, AZ. After Joe died from cancer Shirley moved to Payson, AZ where she lived for many years and learned to quilt; which became her new passion. Shirley made amazing quilts projects for her family and friends. Shirley later moved to Mesa, AZ to be closer to family. In 2020 she moved to Prescott to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Shirley loved to quilt, knit, cook, bake, garden and read. She also was a proponent of using natural remedies and was often called upon by family and friends as to what they could do to heal an ailment.

Shirley lived a full life. She will be remembered for her strength, independence, creativity, tenacity, knowledge and love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Tony and Steve; daughter, Cheryl; grandchildren, Annie, Nik, Andrew, Kiarra, Faithlyn, Cody and Cullen, great grandchildren, Quinnlynn, Camden, William, Addison, Alena, Blakely, Avery Kate, Audrey Quinn and her brothers, Peter and David.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Hensley and “Babs”; sister Patricia; sister-in-law, Chris and granddaughter, Heather.

Shirley will have a Celebration of Life in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to a local hospice and remember to hug those you around you and tell them you love them.

