Obituary: Lucinda Jane (Cindy) Walker

Lucinda Jane (Cindy) Walker, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born October 27, 1942 sadly passed away December 8, 2021 at the age of 79. In Cindy’s own words, she was a Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Child of God.

Cindy was an absolute treasure who was a loving child of God and looked for the good in everyone. She was a Chaplain Leader at the Living Faith Church in Prescott Valley, AZ. Cindy’s greatest passions were serving the Lord and her kids and grandkids. She loved to talk about them and how proud she was.

Cindy is survived by her husband Gary, brother Jay, sons Rod and Jim, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Living Faith Church, 7225 N Coyote Springs Rd, Prescott Valley December 18, 2021, at 11:00 am.

The family would appreciate a donation of flowers for the ceremony or in lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made to The Living Faith Church in Prescott Valley, AZ on Cindy’s behalf.

