Obituary: Kenneth D “Kenny” Martin

Kenneth D “Kenny” Martin, born August 4, 1962 left us December 8, 2021. Kenny will be missed by family and friends more than can be expressed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:30 am at Arizona Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona 86303.

Information provided by the family.