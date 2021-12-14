OFFERS
Obituary: Karen Louise Ellis

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 9:32 p.m.

In loving memory of Karen Louise Ellis of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Karen passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 after a valiant battle with COVID-19.

She was born April 8, 1942 in Riverside, California to Charles and Doris (Burger) Tranter. Karen married her high school sweetheart, James, Dec 28, 1960 in Tampa, Florida. They settled in Southern California after Jim received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy until 2009, when they moved to Prescott Valley, AZ.

Karen was a longtime member of the LDS church where she was active making baby quilts, decorating bulletin boards, and teaching classes. She was also a member of the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild, where she enjoyed helping other members create beautiful and elaborate quilts. Karen spent countless hours researching her family genealogy and serving as a volunteer at the church genealogy library. As a Forever Ambassador, she enjoyed helping others save and celebrate their memories through scrap booking.

Karen was a wonderful wife, mother, servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and a faithful friend whose loyalty, dedication and giving heart will be greatly missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Tranter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James Ellis and daughters Sharon Miller and husband Sheldon of Beaverton, Oregon; Brenda Ellis of Garner, North Carolina, along with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service in her honor will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, Visitation is 9:00 a.m., Service is 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7885 E Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Bishop Rob Patterson officiating.

Karen will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Arangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.

