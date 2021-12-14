OFFERS
Obituary: Jon Gipe

Jon Gipe

Jon Gipe

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 9:27 p.m.

It is with great sadness that the family of Jon Gipe announce his unexpected death on December 1, 2021. He was 66.

Jon was born in California but spent most of his life in Arizona, moving to Prescott in 1969. There he found his passion for photography, which lead to a life of travel and adventure.

He married his true love Jaime in 1978, and with their two sons moved to Phoenix where Jon brought his unique eye to photojournalism. During his years working for Phoenix New Times, he was twice awarded Arizona Press Photographer of the Year, after which his iconic photographs helped launch a successful career as an advertising photographer. In early 2000 Jon changed course, producing more personal work and experimenting with various media. He left behind a treasured collection of photographs, drawings, engravings, and paintings.

Jon is survived by wife of 43 years Jaime; son Jerome, his wife Moira and children Jasper and Tegan; son Ian, his wife Talidy and children Solia, Stella and Julius; mother Peggy; brothers Bruce (Susan) and Rob (Sandi), and sister Mary Beth (David) Wegener; Jaime’s family who considered Jon their own Frances Martinez, Vella (Jeff) Austin, Mara Loftus; eleven loved nieces and nephews and many friends near and far.

He was preceded in death by his father Bill Gipe and father-in-law Bub Martinez, both great influences.

Jon will be remembered for his kind heart and love of family. A celebration of his life is being planned for the spring.

Information provided by the family.

