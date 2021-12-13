Pets of the Week: Jinx and Scarecrow (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: December 13, 2021 7:58 p.m.
These two siblings — about 8-months-old — were born in Paulden.
Scarecrow, the torti, is called a Chimera cat, with her perfect markings down her face. Jinx is the black one who is somewhat timid but loves attention.
They both like to play with shoelaces and plastic springs.
These two would love to be adopted together. Come visit them at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by the Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.
