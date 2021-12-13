OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 14
Pet of the Week: Squirt (United Animal Friends)

Squirt is a playful, active 2-year-old longhair tortoiseshell. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 13, 2021 7:55 p.m.

Sweet, affectionate Squirt loves to interact with people. She asks for snuggles in a gentle and adorable way and even likes her belly rubbed. She is a playful, active 2- year-old longhair tortoiseshell.

Since she had trouble absorbing food properly, Squirt now requires probiotics and dry food specifically geared to help digestion. Her food and probiotics can easily be acquired at most pet food outlets. She is doing well on this food regime and shows no digestive problems. Because she should not be eating other cat’s food, it would be best if she were the only cat in the household.

Squirt is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed, and is microchipped. Her adoption fee is $85 which helps cover expenses (vaccinations, spay/neuter, food, housing) for the homeless pets United Animal Friends rescues.  

To learn more about Squirt visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. You can begin the adoption process by filling out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found on her webpage.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends. 928-778-2924.

