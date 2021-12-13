Pet of the Week: Clara (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Clara, an approximately 6- to 9-month-old mixed breed dog. Clara came to the shelter as a stray. She is a sweet, loving dog who is eager to please.

Clara is quite hyper and energetic and will thrive in an active home with a secure yard.

She is not a fan of being left alone for extended periods of time, so a “stay-at-home” pet parent would be wonderful for her. She is house trained and may be good with other dogs.

If you would like to meet Clara, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.