OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Paul Edward Blackford

Paul Edward Blackford

Paul Edward Blackford

Originally Published: December 12, 2021 12:03 a.m.

Paul Edward Blackford passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born June 22, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up in Berkeley, Michigan with his mother Helen, step-father Mike Andersen, brother Carl and sister Julie. The family relocated to Sunland, California in 1955.

Paul was married to Barbara Meredith from 1964-1968 and they had two daughters - Lou Anne (1964-1994) and Bobbie (1966-2018).

In 1969 he met Judy Musk and on December 17, 1977 they were married. Paul worked as a machinist with his step-father in Michigan. When he arrived in California, he started working in pest control because as he always said “Everybody has bugs!” He carried state licenses for both general and structural pest control. He retired in 1998 just before he and Judy moved to Prescott.

Paul loved riding his Harley’s and enjoyed the reduced traffic in Prescott for his many jaunts. He also loved music and became a regular fixture at several local bars where he would play his tambourine with different bands on Sunday afternoons. He was soon dubbed “Mr. Tambourine Man”.

Paul is survived by his wife Judy, grandson Lynn M. Selby III (Flagstaff, AZ.), niece Susan Andersen Stone (Easton, PA.), longtime friends Tom and Jay and many other nieces and nephews in California.

On Christmas Day 2020, Paul accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. After his advanced cancer diagnosis in October 2021 he was cared for at home by his wife and the amazing nurses and aides of Kindred Hospice.

He is now at peace with the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Dr. Suite B, Prescott, AZ. 86305 or a charity of choice.

Burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. in 2022. Services entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries