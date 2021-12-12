Obituary: Paul Edward Blackford

Paul Edward Blackford passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born June 22, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up in Berkeley, Michigan with his mother Helen, step-father Mike Andersen, brother Carl and sister Julie. The family relocated to Sunland, California in 1955.

Paul was married to Barbara Meredith from 1964-1968 and they had two daughters - Lou Anne (1964-1994) and Bobbie (1966-2018).

In 1969 he met Judy Musk and on December 17, 1977 they were married. Paul worked as a machinist with his step-father in Michigan. When he arrived in California, he started working in pest control because as he always said “Everybody has bugs!” He carried state licenses for both general and structural pest control. He retired in 1998 just before he and Judy moved to Prescott.

Paul loved riding his Harley’s and enjoyed the reduced traffic in Prescott for his many jaunts. He also loved music and became a regular fixture at several local bars where he would play his tambourine with different bands on Sunday afternoons. He was soon dubbed “Mr. Tambourine Man”.

Paul is survived by his wife Judy, grandson Lynn M. Selby III (Flagstaff, AZ.), niece Susan Andersen Stone (Easton, PA.), longtime friends Tom and Jay and many other nieces and nephews in California.

On Christmas Day 2020, Paul accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. After his advanced cancer diagnosis in October 2021 he was cared for at home by his wife and the amazing nurses and aides of Kindred Hospice.

He is now at peace with the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Dr. Suite B, Prescott, AZ. 86305 or a charity of choice.

Burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. in 2022. Services entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

