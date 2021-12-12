Obituary: Lenora Muriel Warnock

Lenora Muriel Warnock passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Florence Arizona to Fred V. and Muriel (Barker) Slater on March 26th, 1936 and raised in Coolidge with her brother Bert.

Lenora completed her BA in Education at Arizona State University and held a variety of teaching positions over the years.

Her husband Everett would often recount how the two of them met when his family moved to Coolidge in 1950. As the Warnock family were settling in, many in the community came by to greet them and when Lenora rode her bicycle over to their home, Everett was immediately smitten by the pretty blond teenager.

The young couple married in June 22, 1957 and spent their honeymoon at a family cabin in Prescott. During their 60-year marriage they raised two children and continued their education and careers, which took them from New York to Michigan and eventually back to Arizona.

Over the years both she and Everett enjoyed the arts, opera, theater, reading and traveling.

Lenora’s interest in her early years included golfing, skiing, walking in the forest, and a variety of art projects. She especially enjoyed cooking, and entertaining for extended family, and friends and over the years has acquired a variety of beautiful artwork that brought her much joy.

In 1988, the couple moved to Prescott and while Everett owned and managed Craftsman Woodworking, Lenora taught at Yavapai College and was an active volunteer for many years with the Prescott Art Docents.

Lenora is survived by her daughter Nancy Ford, son Christopher Warnock, grandchildren Amanda Lenora Ford, John Everett Ford, great grandchildren Quinn and Madison Adams-Ford and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett and her brother Bert.



Services will be held in Spring 2022.

Information provided by family.