Obituary: James Clement Foster

James Clement Foster passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. James was born in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

After graduating John Dickinson High School in Wilmington, Delaware, James entered the United States Army as a medical corpsman and was stationed in Saigon, Vietnam, with a follow-up assignment at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Upon his discharge, James attended the University of South Carolina at Columbia and then the University of Delaware in Newark.

James’ career was as a Medical Technologist. He worked following his discharge from the Army at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, Sacred Heart Medical Center in Chester, Pennsylvania, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and most recently retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilmington, DE.

James enjoyed teaching Phlebotomy to many students during his career as well as bowling and golf. James retired in 2010 and moved with his wife when she retired to Prescott, AZ. in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie and four siblings, Anne, Jeanne, Thomas and William, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, John. James will be interred at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada, joining his older brother.

