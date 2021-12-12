Obituary: George C. “Joe” Frank

George C. “Joe” Frank, born March 4th, 1935, Left Us November 30, 2021.

George (“Joe”), after over 2 ½ years of grieving the loss of the love of his life over 64 years, Donna, joined her in heaven. His family knows that he is now happy to be with her and finally meet his own mother who died at his childbirth.

“Joe” was an amazing family man. He truly loved and sacrificed for his family. His love for Donna was unparalleled and he stayed by her side all the way to her passing.

He had an infectious laugh.

In public places if he laughed, others would laugh just because of it (even if what he was laughing at wasn’t funny)! He was not shy about embarrassing his children and grandchildren in public being just silly!

He had an amazing tenor voice and loved to sing.

He loved horses and used to train them while in college at Cal Poly Pamona as well as get shot off of them in the old western movies! After years of Construction and Construction Management across the globe, he became a Construction Forensic Pioneer that worked diligently for years assisting families getting their work done right and properly reimbursed for any damages created by poor workmanship. He authored a book, “Do It Right or Pay the Price” with other industry professionals that is still used in Universities across the country and still on sale on Amazon. Over the years, Joe and Donna traveled around the country and to Europe and Iran for business.

After retirement, Joe and Donna settled down in their “get away” home in Prescott and Joe starting writing a book on his family which is now finished.

He was a hard working and prideful man and his family will miss him dearly but are grateful he is now back with his loving Donna in heaven.

“Joe” leaves behind his sister, Cindy Freemont, son, Michael (and spouse Dawn), daughter, April (and spouse Paul), Grandchildren, Christine Jakupovic (and spouse Vejsil), Jessica Mugleston, Nathan Wesner, Jeffrey Wesner and Great Grandchildren, Malik Jakupovic, Mikalah Jakupovic, Madison Mugleston and Kinsley Mugleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be provided to “Make a Wish” in “Joe’s” honor.

Arrangements entrusted to Dignity Mariposa Gardens.