Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 12
Donation of land for trailhead at Centennial Trail up for Prescott Council acceptance
Discussion of Petroglyph Pointe set to take place in executive session

By Cindy Barks
Originally Published: December 12, 2021 1:45 a.m.

A full day of meetings is in store for the newly seated Prescott City Council this week, with agenda items ranging from a public discussion about accepting a donation of a parcel of land for a public trailhead, to a closed-door executive-session discussion about the controversial Petroglyph Pointe apartment plans.

The City Council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 14: a 10 a.m. executive session; a 1 p.m. study session; and a 3 p.m. voting session. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Among the items up for a vote at the 3 p.m. session is the acceptance of a piece of land on Westridge Drive for use as a trailhead for the Centennial Trail.

Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said the parcel is already being used for trail parking under a $1-per-year lease between the city and the owner, Burro Creek LLC.

Now, Baynes said, the owner wants to gift the land, which is valued at about $210,000, to the city.

Baynes said the parcel would provide for about 15 parking spaces. It currently has a chip-seal surface, but it could be paved in the future.

The agenda for the 10 a.m. executive session includes three matters: the Petroglyph Pointe, Doyar Inc. discussion; the City Attorney recruitment; and the Keystone Homes easement negotiations.

Acting City Attorney Matt Podracky said the Petroglyph Pointe matter is on the executive session agenda to allow for legal advice to the council. Noting the confidentiality of executive sessions, city officials declined to provide any further information about the matter.

Plans for a 224-unit apartment complex near Prescott Lakes Parkway and Petroglyph Pointe have generated considerable controversy in the community in recent months.

On Nov. 9, the previous City Council postponed a discussion about the project’s water service agreement, as well as a general discussion about the project. At that time, the council approved a motion to postpone the discussion until Dec. 14 – for when the new City Council members would be on board.

The new mayor and council members were sworn into office at the end of the Nov. 23 meeting, after which a brief meeting took place for a vote on Mayor Pro Tem, and for Mayor Phil Goode’s appointment of members to the Council Subcommittee on Water Issues.

In other action on Tuesday, the council will:

• Hear a proclamation on Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 50th anniversary on Dec. 31, as well as an update from the organization.

• Consider an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Chino Valley allowing for mutual asset sharing. A city memo states that the agreement would “allow for the sharing and use of both municipalities’ equipment and employees in maintaining public infrastructure in times of emergency as well as utilization of the city’s Water Resource Management Model.”

• During the 1 p.m. study session: Conduct a discussion and training on the Arizona Open Meeting Law, conflict of interest, harassment, public records request law, and council-manager form of government.

