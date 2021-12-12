Community comes together to help Yavapai tribal member who lost nearly everything in fire

Angela Parish, 56, had been recuperating from knee surgery when the unthinkable happened on Nov. 5th — her house caught on fire a few days after her homeowner’s insurance lapsed. The fire started in the master bedroom where the electric panel was located.

Parish, a Yavapai tribal member, lost nearly everything to fire and smoke damage, except for some furniture and items in several plastic containers, including family photos. The floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in her bedroom went up in flames and the fire damaged the roof above. Fortunately, the fire-resistant outer walls remain intact, and the rest of the roof is undamaged.

Parish said she had been in shock when she received a text from a neighbor that the house was on fire.

“Nobody was here and they don’t know how it happened,” Parish said. “I didn’t know if I was hurting or angry or both, but I thank the Lord that nobody was in there and everyone was safe and all right.”

Parish choked up, tears in her eyes, as she recounted the support she’s gotten from family and friends since the fire.

“I now have overwhelming joy and thankfulness for the people who are here on the weekend and are helping me when they could be hiking or baking or doing whatever,” she said.

Robert Rice, Parish’s brother, said he and her extended family have been clearing the rubble from the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house ever since the fire, and carting it to the dump. They plan to rebuild the interior of the gutted house, replace the wiring and fix the roof over the master bedroom. One nephew works as a roofer and another as a plumber.

One of the first weekends they worked to clear the house, Rice said a positive omen came in the form of a bald eagle that circled around the house and flew so low that Parish said she could have reached it with her cane.

“In Native American culture, it’s a blessing,” Rice said. “We believe the Creator is watching over her.”

Located on the Yavapai Reservation, Parish had lived in her home for 28 years, raising two daughters and two grandchildren, who recently moved to Ohio. She has a nearly completed treehouse in a tree on the property, surrounded by a play area, which was built for her grandchildren.

“We’ll put the roof on the treehouse once my house is fixed,” Parish said. She has been staying with her mother since the fire.

Inside the dark interior of the house, metal studs forming the shape of three bedrooms and the kitchen cabinets and a refrigerator survived.

The materials needed to repair the house include nine trusses to uphold the roof, drywall for the entire house, insulation, electrical wiring, windows and all bathroom fixtures. The interior of the roof can be power washed to remove the smoke smell, Rice said. Because a lot of building materials are difficult to find or are backordered, he’s concerned about how long it will take to obtain them.

Parish, who was at the house on Saturday, helps as she can, but uses a cane and is still in rehab for her knee. She was joined by Rice, her niece Anita “Neat” Layman and her daughter Grace Parish and two granddaughters Jordyn and Donicia.

While she is anxious to get back in her home, Parish said she understands it will take time. She said what she misses most is her books, a collection of hard-to-find archeology, history and spiritual books, including some on Native American spirituality. A former archeology staff member for the Yavapai Tribe, until she left to help raise her grandchildren, she thought she’d be able to pass down the books to her children or grandchildren, whom she helped teach how to read.

“Their cuss word is to say you’re just ‘illiterate,’” she said, laughing. “That was the lowest of low you could be in their eyes.”

Anthony Islas, one of Parish’s nephews, started a GoFundMe account to help his aunt. He wrote on the listing, “She is going through an extremely hard time right now trying to recover from a big fall three months back resulting in having pins and plates placed in her knee. Having to go through physical therapy and not being able to go back home.”

So far, the effort has raised $3,150 of a $10,000 goal. The estimated cost of the materials could go as high as $60,000 or more, according to Andrew Denis of Illuminating Humanity, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is assisting Parish. The group primarily serves as a consulting agency for other nonprofits, focusing on affordable housing, health and wellness, and education. It was contacted by a Yavapai Tribal official who was seeking to provide Parish assistance.

Those who would like to help Parish with funds for rebuilding can donate to the GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-angela-rebuild-here-home. Checks can be sent to Illuminating Humanity, 540 Robin Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305, with “Angela Parish Fund” on the memo line. Donations to the nonprofit are tax-deductible, and 100% of proceeds will go toward the restoration of the home.

“Neat” Layman said she’s glad to be able to help her aunt in getting the house cleared out because she cherishes Parish.

“She would give you something randomly and tell you that it was a ‘happy day,’” Layman said, citing a clay turtle made by the Pai Pai Clan as an example of a happy day her aunt gave her. “I can’t wait to get her house fixed up so that we can give her a happy day.”

Editor's Note: The author is a board member of Illuminating Humanity.