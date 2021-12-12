Adoption Spotlight: Awoxsie and Yona
Originally Published: December 12, 2021 12:43 a.m.
Awoxsie and Yona are a sweet and affectionate sibling duo. Big brother Awoxsie enjoys swimming, nerf guns, Fortnite and Peter Piper Pizza. He hopes to be a police officer when he grows up. Yona enjoys dolls, princesses, getting dressed up and singing. She also loves one-on-one time, being silly and laughing. Both kids love animals and going on adventures. Get to know Awoxsie, Yona and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 10, 2021
- Prescott implements enhanced security measures for Saturday’s Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 6, 2021
- More omicron cases likely in Yavapai County; first person with new COVID variant has not traveled, health official says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 17, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: