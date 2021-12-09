Voting in Christmas Lighting Contest is open

The Daily Courier’s Christmas lighting list and contest is set; now for the voting. The contest is offering $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for third.

The Courier has compiled the list of homes displaying Christmas decorations, with residents submitting their addresses and displays by noon Dec. 9 at CourierContest.com. Beginning at noon Friday, Dec. 10, the public will get to vote online for the prize winners.

And, a printable map will be available for free on The Daily Courier’s website — dCourier.com.

The contest encompasses western Yavapai County — the quad-city area. Voting continues until noon Tuesday, Dec. 21. The winners will be announced on dCourier.com and in The Daily Courier.

Some entries may be on the list because they are prior first-place winners, who are not allowed to win the contest again for two years, according to the rules.

If anyone has questions, they may call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.