928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 10
Prescott Valley Police seek 2 suspects in shoplifting, robbery at Kohl’s

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 8:18 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a shoplifting case that then escalated to a robbery at Kohl’s, 3280 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, according to news release.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, at approximately 9:25 p.m., a man with a bag of Kohl’s merchandise ran past the registers toward the exit without attempting to pay for merchandise. An employee confronted the suspect, who then simulated a weapon from under his shirt, and threatened to shoot the employee, police reported. The suspect then exited the store and ran toward Fry’s where he got into a silver vehicle and left the area.

Employees said there was a second suspect connected with the first suspect. This suspect left the store before the confrontation occurred with employees.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic or Latino man, early 20s, 5-foot-9, skinny build, black hair about 3 inches long, wearing a blue Champion brand hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and a black mask. He simulated a firearm and left the store with a black mesh Kohl’s shopping bag filled with merchandise.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic or Latino man, 5-foot-11, thin build, wearing a brown Carhart jacket, ripped jeans, a black beanie, and Fila brand tennis shoes.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. To earn the reward, you must call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip a yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. Case number: 21-006122.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.

