Prescott Valley Police seek 2 suspects in shoplifting, robbery at Kohl’s

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a shoplifting case that then escalated to a robbery at Kohl’s, 3280 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, according to news release.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, at approximately 9:25 p.m., a man with a bag of Kohl’s merchandise ran past the registers toward the exit without attempting to pay for merchandise. An employee confronted the suspect, who then simulated a weapon from under his shirt, and threatened to shoot the employee, police reported. The suspect then exited the store and ran toward Fry’s where he got into a silver vehicle and left the area.

Employees said there was a second suspect connected with the first suspect. This suspect left the store before the confrontation occurred with employees.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic or Latino man, early 20s, 5-foot-9, skinny build, black hair about 3 inches long, wearing a blue Champion brand hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and a black mask. He simulated a firearm and left the store with a black mesh Kohl’s shopping bag filled with merchandise.



Suspect No. 2: Hispanic or Latino man, 5-foot-11, thin build, wearing a brown Carhart jacket, ripped jeans, a black beanie, and Fila brand tennis shoes.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. To earn the reward, you must call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip a yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. Case number: 21-006122.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.