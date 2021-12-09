Adoption Spotlight: Xavier
Originally Published: December 9, 2021 7:58 p.m.
Xavier has many interests; Fortnight, Transformers, Hot Wheels, music and origami to name a few. His favorite subject in school is science, and he dreams of creating new inventions. When Xavier is jamming out, you will find him listening to pop and gospel music. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
