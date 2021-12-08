Obituary: Paula Renee Coroneos

Paula Renee Coroneos, born December 14, 1969 in Lynwood, California to parents Randall Coroneos Sr and Gale Coroneos (Hamilton) passed away at her home in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by family on November 21, 2021 after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.

Paula was a loving mother, grandmother and Auntie. Her grandchildren, nieces and nephews were the light of her life. She was often referred to as “Mom” by friends and coworkers.

Paula’s life would seem too short to some. Many lives of those who were touched by her understood the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time she was physically present. Paula will always be remembered for her devotion to her family, her strong work ethic and her passionate personality.

She is survived by her mother Gale Coroneos, her siblings Dea Jayo (David), Randall Coroneos Jr. (Mary), Nicole Watts (Austin), her children Ashley Kuhnke (Seth), Kristen Olvera (Tyler), 3 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Coroneos Sr and her grandparents, WillaJune Hamilton and Dale Hamilton.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ashley’s home in Prescott, AZ. Please contact family for address. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the American Cancer Society. If you’re a smoker, please consider quitting in her honor.

Information provided by the family.